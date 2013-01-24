› Home ›
Pumpkin Patch for DART: An autumn tradition
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:48pm
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
If autumn is, in the words of William Cullen Bryant, “the year’s last, loveliest smile,” then that smile becomes a great, beautiful, community-wide grin with the arrival of the Pumpkin Patch for DART at Townsend House Gifts. For the 14th year in a row, an enthusiastic crowd of volunteers is scheduled to arrive at the historic gift shop, ready to unload an 18-wheel truck filled with pumpkins. This year, the pumpkins are set to arrive on at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 from the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico where they are grown.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos