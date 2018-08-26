  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Getting through the long hot summer in the area

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:37pm
Lynn Lorenson

The old saying, “put the right plant in the right place” is more often said than applied. Putting it there at the right time of the year is equally important. This rule is generally ignored. It rains in Louisiana in the summer. The nurseries are full of beautiful plants. There should be no problem planting in the spring.

