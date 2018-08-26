› Home ›
Students ready for National Merit
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:28pm
The journey to become a National Merit scholar will challenge the three Ruston High School seniors named semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
But Ruston High has a long tradition of producing National Merit Scholars, and with the guidance of their teachers and peers, it’s quite possible the community can be home to three National Merit scholars this upcoming spring.
Michael Bishop, Davis Ellis and David Griffin join approximately 16,000 semifinalist around the country to contend for scholarship totaling more than $31 million.
