Edwards wants teacher pay raise
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:24pm
BATON ROUGE (AP) — As he heads into a re-election campaign year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that a teacher pay raise will be his "number one priority" in next year's legislative session.
The Democratic governor, elected with the support of teacher unions, said he'll seek a $1,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers in the 2019 session that begins in April. He said he'll also push for a $500 raise for school support employees, such as cafeteria workers and classroom aides.
The price tag for the raises, if lawmakers agree, would be $114 million.
