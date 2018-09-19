› Home ›
Smith takes over tennis at Squire Creek
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:06pm
Keith Prince
CHOUDRANT— Scott Smith, a highly successful tennis instructor who has produced elite programs and championship players from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard and even in the Cayman Islands, is the new Director of Tennis at Squire Creek Country Club.
“I must admit, Ruston, La., had not been on my radar but once I visited, met the Davison family, saw the beautiful club and outstanding facilities, my wife (Rhonda) and I decided that Squire Creek was too inviting to turn down,” said Smith, 56.
