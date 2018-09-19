› Home ›
SWAC honors GSU’s Adams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:05pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University sophomore defender Haileigh Adams was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Adams played in 171 out of the 180 minutes for the Lady Tigers, who split their matches with North Dakota and Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The native of Pasadena, California, anchored a defense that allowed a combined eight shots in the two contests, with five on goal and just one corner kick.
