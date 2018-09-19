  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU adjusting to favored status

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:04pm
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Through three games so far this season, Nick Brosette (4) leads No. 6 LSU with 331 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries.

BATON ROUGE (AP) — As much as LSU coach Ed Orgeron urges his players to “block out the noise,” the reality is inescapable.

The Tigers have indeed used their underdog status as emotional fuel in a pair of upsets of top-10 teams in the first three weeks of the season. Now that they’re ranked sixth in the Top 25, they’ll have to get used to playing as favorites — this week against Louisiana Tech and perhaps until current No. 2 Georgia visits Death Valley on Oct. 13.

