LSU adjusting to favored status
Wed, 09/19/2018
in
BATON ROUGE (AP) — As much as LSU coach Ed Orgeron urges his players to “block out the noise,” the reality is inescapable.
The Tigers have indeed used their underdog status as emotional fuel in a pair of upsets of top-10 teams in the first three weeks of the season. Now that they’re ranked sixth in the Top 25, they’ll have to get used to playing as favorites — this week against Louisiana Tech and perhaps until current No. 2 Georgia visits Death Valley on Oct. 13.
