Report: Pelicans bringing Jack back
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:02pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with guard Jarrett Jack.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the roster move and contract terms have not been announced.
Jack, who turns 35 next month, has played 13 years in the NBA, including two stints with New Orleans. He also has played for Portland, Indiana, Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New York.
