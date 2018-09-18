  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

North Carolina residents consider fleeing as rivers rise

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:22pm
in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The river seethed a quarter-mile away, bulging from its banks, so the patrol cars circled the neighborhood three times.

"Get out now," a voice boomed from a bullhorn. "This is an emergency."

Waheeda Reese and her 14-year-old daughter, Anissa, were inside watching news reports about drowned towns all over the state and rain that hadn't yet stopped.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share