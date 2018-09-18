› Home ›
Russia blames Israel for plane shot down
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:19pm
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was shot down by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 15 people on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said today. It blamed Israel for the crash, saying the plane was caught in the crossfire as four Israeli fighters attacked targets in northwestern Syria.
The Russian military said the Il-20 electronic intelligence plane was hit 35 kilometers (22 miles) offshore late Monday as it was returning to its home base nearby.
