Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:16pm
Wife on the verge of divorce calls for one-year reprieve
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: My husband has less and less interest in me. It started with the last presidential election. Since then, I have cut way back on politics because he doesn’t want to hear any of it. Being an activist on several fronts, including politics and other areas, this is a big, emotional part of who I am. I get so upset by his silences that I stop talking to him completely.
I’m spent from feeling so lonely, so unworthy of love, helpless, hopeless and powerless. I can’t take this much longer. He says he wants to be with me, and he has just started private therapy. I, too, am in therapy.
