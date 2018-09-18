  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
MASON’S MEDCAMPS MISSION

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:11pm
in
Andrews still stuck in Philippines
lifestyles2.jpg
Courtesy photo

Louisiana Tech University student Mason Andrews remains grounded in the Philippines as he tries to become the youngest pilot to solo around the world.

Following is an Facebook post made Monday night by Jeb Andrews, Mason Andrews’ father, about the mission: “Due to a Japanese holiday, Mason’s clearance for Japan didn’t come through and he won’t be departing tonight. He MAY get clearance for Wednesday morning which is Tuesday night our time IF the weather cooperates!

