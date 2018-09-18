› Home ›
Ruston resident turns 106
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:10pm
Leader News Service
Ruston resident Agnes “Chi Chi” Grafton turned 106 years old today.
A graduate of Louisiana Tech, Grafton earned a business degree in 1932. During her tenure at the University, Grafton was heavily involved on campus. She was named Campus Sweetheart and became a member of Lambda Theta, a local sorority that successfully petitioned Kappa Delta Sorority for membership. The petition was accepted by Kappa Delta, making it the first national sorority at Tech, and Graftonwas among the first group of initiates. Today she is the oldest living member of the chapter that is now 87 years old.
