Committing ‘caller ID abuse’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:07pm
Grace Tirado
Have you committed “Caller ID Abuse?” You have placed a call, you listen to their phone ring, the other person picks up the phone and before you can say a word, that person addresses you by name, explains that they’re about to leave the house and says they will return the call later. Guilty.
It’s very disconcerting, and we all need to realize how rude it really is. Proper Caller ID etiquette means that you use the device to prepare for a call by identifying its source.
