Gridiron gears up this weekend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:00pm
It’s hard to imagine things getting any more exciting for Lincoln Parish football fans than the weekend we have coming up.
And that has the Daily Leader feeling a case of gridiron fever.
It all begins on Friday night as Ruston High School renews an interstate rivalry with Texas’ Longview High School.
The Bearcats and Lobos had a strong rivalry in the 1990s into the 2000s, with Longview holding a 6-4 series advantage.
Longview has won two straight with Ruston’s last win coming by the score of 13-7 on Sept. 29, 2000.
The Lobos stand at 3-0 on the season while Ruston is 2-1.
