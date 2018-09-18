  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Gridiron gears up this weekend

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 1:00pm
It’s hard to imagine things getting any more exciting for Lincoln Parish football fans than the weekend we have coming up.

And that has the Daily Leader feeling a case of gridiron fever.

It all begins on Friday night as Ruston High School renews an interstate rivalry with Texas’ Longview High School.

The Bearcats and Lobos had a strong rivalry in the 1990s into the 2000s, with Longview holding a 6-4 series advantage.

Longview has won two straight with Ruston’s last win coming by the score of 13-7 on Sept. 29, 2000.

The Lobos stand at 3-0 on the season while Ruston is 2-1.

