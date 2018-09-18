› Home ›
Packers’ Brice isn’t so nice to NFL ball carriers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 12:57pm
in
O. K. Davis
Kentrell Brice has now become a two-edged pest for opponents in the NFL.
The former Ruston High and Louisiana Tech University star has gone from strictly being “Big Hit Man” to one of the most intelligent, cerebral defensive backs in the league.
Now, unfortunate ball carriers are discovering that they have to deal with more than just a smash-mouth safety that signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2016.
Witness his team-best nine tackles and sack in the Packers’ thrilling 24-23 season opening victory over the Chicago Bears.
