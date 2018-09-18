› Home ›
NSU, LSU share LSWA accolades
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 12:55pm
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — A record breaking performance by a Northwestern State quarterback and two important stars in LSU’s upset win over Auburn earned the majority of the votes from the panel for the week three selection of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association college football players of the week honors.
Shelton Eppler put the Demons on his shoulders in a 49-48 road win over Lamar setting NSU single-game records for passing yards (474), touchdowns (six) and total offense (469) in earning the offensive honors for the week.
