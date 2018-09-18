› Home ›
RHS volleyball team wins Bearcat Brawl tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/18/2018 - 12:52pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School went undefeated in their own tournament at the Bearcat Brawl this past weekend, taking wins over Vandebilt Catholic, Haughton, West Monroe, Denham Springs and Westgate for the clean sweep.
Leading Bearcats to the five wins were Meg Roeder with 32 kills, Anna Pody with 21 kills, Alyssa Terry with 16 kills, and Anna Kate Inman with 12 kills.
Abby Ambrose totaled 12 aces and 39 assists for the Bearcats while Anna Richardson registered 47 assists.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos