Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/16/2018 - 12:23am
Town Hall meetings on economic district plan set
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston residents who want to learn more about the Walker administration’s plan to create an economic development district that would generate money for additional facilities at the city’s new sports complex can do so at a pair of town hall meetings set for Sept. 24 and 25 at the Historic Fire Station.
The Sept. 24 meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.; the Sept. 25 meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will cover the same topic.
“I want people to come and see what we’re trying to do, get the correct information and ask questions,” Mayor Ronny Walker said.
