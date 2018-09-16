› Home ›
Hundreds show for Fall Makers Fair
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/16/2018 - 12:07am
in
The 2018 Fall Ruston Makers Fair showcased approximately 100 local makers and their works for sale Saturday in downtown Ruston. Ruston residents Theresa Parker, left, and Diane Stewart are pictured viewing wood bowls to purchase.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos