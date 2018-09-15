› Home ›
Mississippi agency says it won’t buy from Nike due to ads
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 11:57pm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's public safety commissioner disclosed Saturday that state police will no longer buy Nike products, saying the athletic apparel maker is unpatriotic and fails to support those in uniform.
"As commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, I will not support vendors who do not support law enforcement and our military," Commissioner Marshall Fisher said in a statement Saturday to The Associated Press.
