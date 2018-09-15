› Home ›
Flexibility needed for budget surplus
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 11:51pm
in
For a second straight year, Louisiana will have a surplus from last budget year.
And while due to rules set by Louisiana’s state constitution, surplus dollars can only be spent on certain one-time expenses, like debt payments, construction work and rainy day fund deposits, having extra cash on hand is always a good thing for a financially-strapped state.
State treasurer John Schroder said Louisiana recently closed the books on the 2017-18 budget year that ended June 30 with a cash balance exceeding $400 million, although those figures still need to be audited and double-checked.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos