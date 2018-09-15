Views from the Boathouse

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 11:50pm
in
Hurricane relief efforts bring sense of pride
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

I always have and always will be proud to be a Louisianian.

That feeling became stronger than ever in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when our state pulled together in the face of destruction and pain, much like our entire nation did 17 years ago in the weeks and months following the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

I’m feeling that Louisiana pride again this morning, knowing that the Cajun Navy is on hand helping those affected by the floodwaters left behind in the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence’s strike along the East Coast late last week.

