Bearcats down Airline in rain

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 11:03pm
T. Scott Boatright
sports 4.jpg
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Sophomore running back Deontre Griffin (2) had a career night for Ruston High School Friday night during the Bearcats’ 39-16 win over Airline, rushing for a career-best 231 yards and two scores on 35 carries.

BOSSIER CITY — “Next man up” is a crucial phrase for a football team.

But the principle behind that phrase worked perfectly for a Ruston High School squad that was without starting running back Hahsan Jackson as the Bearcats played at Airline High School Friday night.

Sophomore running back Deontre Griffin was Ruston’s next man up against the Vikings and responded with a two touchdown, 231 yard rushing performance that propelled the Bearcats to a 36-19 win over Airline.

