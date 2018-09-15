› Home ›
Bearcats down Airline in rain
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 11:03pm
T. Scott Boatright
BOSSIER CITY — “Next man up” is a crucial phrase for a football team.
But the principle behind that phrase worked perfectly for a Ruston High School squad that was without starting running back Hahsan Jackson as the Bearcats played at Airline High School Friday night.
Sophomore running back Deontre Griffin was Ruston’s next man up against the Vikings and responded with a two touchdown, 231 yard rushing performance that propelled the Bearcats to a 36-19 win over Airline.
