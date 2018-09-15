  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars race past Arcadia, 61-26

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:58pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Henry Terral (4) played a big role in Cedar Creek’s win over Arcadia Friday night, rushing for for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.

A rain-slicked field didn’t prevent a track meet from breaking out Friday night at Cougar Field as Cedar Creek played host to Arcadia.

But it was Cedar Creek that found the firmest footing as the Cougars raced away with a 61-26 over the Hornets.

It was on the ground that the Cougars focused their attack, rushing for 407 yards against the Hornets.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

