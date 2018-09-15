› Home ›
Cougars race past Arcadia, 61-26
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:58pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
A rain-slicked field didn’t prevent a track meet from breaking out Friday night at Cougar Field as Cedar Creek played host to Arcadia.
But it was Cedar Creek that found the firmest footing as the Cougars raced away with a 61-26 over the Hornets.
It was on the ground that the Cougars focused their attack, rushing for 407 yards against the Hornets.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos