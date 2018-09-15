› Home ›
Panthers remain upbeat despite 0-3 start
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:53pm
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — The scoreboard might not have indicated it, but Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall feels his team is making progress, slow as it is.
Yes, the Panthers lost 60-7 at Carroll High School Friday night, but they did score their first touchdown of the season as wide receiver and Lincoln Prep basketball standout Chance Robinson got the score on a 75-yard slant pass from Isaiah Gray.
That kind of play, and the fact that a few more athletes from the Panthers basketball team are coming out to join the football squad, have Hall feeling better about his team’s future.
