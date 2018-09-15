› Home ›
Saints’ Brees braces for improving Browns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:50pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees is in his 13th year playing for the Saints — and it’s been about that long since he’s beaten the Cleveland Browns.
Brees’ first game with New Orleans was a victory at Cleveland in 2006. The Browns have won the past two meetings in 2010 and 2014.
“Man, they’ve been tough games against these guys,” Brees aid..
While the Saints (0-1) made the playoffs last season, they’ve opened the season with an upset loss at home to Tampa Bay. Cleveland (0-0-1) comes in with a marginally better record after its opener against Pittsburgh finished in a tie.
