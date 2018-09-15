› Home ›
GSU’s Kiprop wins Women’s Mook Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:49pm
Tech men finish first, Techsters tied with Grambling for second
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech men’s cross country team had five finishers in the Top 10 to bring home the title, while the women’s team had a pair of Top 10 finishers to place second at the annual Mook Four on Saturday morning at Tech Farm.
Grambling State University’s Naomi Kiprop won the women’s event while Hassan Chepkwony placed third on the men’s course.
The Tech men completed a 4-mile race with the Bulldogs finishing in first place with a team score of 29 ahead of Northwestern State (68), Grambling State (79), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (83), Jackson State (111) and Alcorn State (168).
