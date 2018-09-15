› Home ›
Watch out for things that might sting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/15/2018 - 10:42pm
Glynn Harris
I have been able to sit outside on the porch, enjoying my coffee and the birds without having to activate my Thermacell but a couple of times all summer. The reason is the lack of rain; mosquitoes have had few spots to raise their offspring. Recent rains, however, are likely to change all that.
Be assured as squirrel and deer seasons open, I’ll have my trusty Thermacell dangling from my belt because you can be sure the mosquitoes will be out looking for me.
