Alcohol petition gets enough signatures
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 1:08pm
Next step: Board of Aldermen calls referendum
Nancy Bergeron
A petition seeking to force a referendum on expanded alcohol sales in Ruston has succeeded — but only by 16 signatures.
The Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters office completed the verification process Thursday and found 2,516 of the 2,979 signatures collected to be those of registered Ruston voters.
“Therefor the petition has qualified to be submitted for the alcohol proposal to be placed on the Dec. 8 ballot,” Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone said.
