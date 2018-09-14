› Home ›
Water panel misses mark on wording try
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:56pm
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Union Regional Water Supply Initiative’s effort to get wording favorable to a proposed Sparta Aquifer protection project added to pending federal legislation has failed.
“Your team made a vigorous, concentrated effort to convince decision makers to insert the language. In the ends that effort was not successful. … We got close, very close,” John Waits, senior strategic advisor with Waggoner Engineering, told the ULRWSI board Thursdsay via a conference call from Washington, D. C.
