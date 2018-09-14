› Home ›
Ruston High seniors named National Merit semifinalists
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:49pm
Derek J. Amaya
Three Ruston High School seniors were named semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program to compete for more than 7,500 scholarships.
Michael Bishop, Davis Ellis and David Griffin will join approximately 16,000 semifinalists around the country to contend for scholarships that total more than $31 million to be offered in spring 2019.
