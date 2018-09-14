  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston High seniors named National Merit semifinalists

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:49pm
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - From left, Ruston High School seniors Davis Ellis, Michael Bishop and David Griffin, all 17, were named semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Three Ruston High School seniors were named semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship program to compete for more than 7,500 scholarships.

Michael Bishop, Davis Ellis and David Griffin will join approximately 16,000 semifinalists around the country to contend for scholarships that total more than $31 million to be offered in spring 2019.

