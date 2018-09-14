› Home ›
ART TALK
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:42pm
in
‘Unafraid’ heads to the Dixie
Jessica Slaughter
NCLAC will present “The Unafraid” from director/producer team Anayansi Prado and Heather Courtney as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers at the Dixie Center for the Arts next week at 7 p.m. Thursday. Following a screening of the film, Heather Courtney will participate in a Q&A discussion with the audience about the film and her work. Tickets for the film are available at the door: $5 general admission, $3 students, NCLAC members free. Now is a perfect time to renew your membership, giving you free admission to all of our films this season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos