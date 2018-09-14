› Home ›
Elizabeth Smart says kidnapper being released still a threat
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:31pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says a woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted should be committed to a mental-health facility after she's released from prison next week.
Smart said Thursday she was shocked to find out about Wanda Barzee's prison release and she's deeply concerned because the inmate hasn't been cooperating with treatment.
