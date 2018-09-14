› Home ›
Manafort expected to plead guilty, avoid new trial
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was expected to plead guilty today to reduced federal charges in a deal with prosecutors that will allow him to avoid a second trial scheduled to begin next week, a new court filing shows.
The charges are related to Manafort's Ukrainian political consulting work.
Today's court filing said Manafort's homes in New York City, in the Hamptons and in Virginia, as well as money from his bank accounts and life insurance policies may be seized by the government as part of the deal.
