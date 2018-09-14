› Home ›
Prep teams set for Week 3
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:27pm
Cedar Creek only area squad to play at home this weekend
T. Scott Boatright
At least area forecasts are only calling for a slight chance of rain at game time as Lincoln Parish’s three prep football teams kick off Week 3 of action tonight.
That’s good news after last week’s contests were all delayed by lightning, with the Lincoln Preparatory School contest against Delta Charter being called late in the first quarter due to lightning with the fittingly named Storm up 27-0.
Cedar Creek is the lone area high school playing at home this weekend as the Cougars play host to Arcadia at 7 p.m. today at Cougar Stadium.
