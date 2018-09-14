› Home ›
Tech XC to host annual Mook Four on Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:12pm
Leader Sports Service
RUSTON— The Louisiana Tech cross country squads will host the program’s annual Mook Four Invitational on Saturday at Tech Farm in Ruston.
The Bulldogs and Lady Techsters will welcome six other programs to town on Saturday with Alcorn State (M/W), UAPB (M/W), Grambling State (M/W), Northwestern State (M/W), Jackson State (M) and ULM (W) scheduled to compete in Tech’s home event.
The Mook Four Invitational will include a men’s four-mile race beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with the women’s 4K scheduled to follow at 9:15 a.m.
