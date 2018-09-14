› Home ›
No. 12 LSU bringing improved special teams to No. 7 Auburn
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:08pm
BATON ROUGE (AP) — The last two times LSU and Auburn met, special teams figured prominently.
Now 12th-ranked LSU is hoping noticeable improvements in its kicking game can tip the balance at No. 7 Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
New kicker Cole Tracy, a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College, already has booted two field goals of 50 yards or more and has yet to miss any of his five attempts. Avery Atkins, a freshman walk-on from Auburn High School in Alabama, has recorded touchbacks on 11 of 13 kickoffs.
