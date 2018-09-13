› Home ›
Andrews remains grounded
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 1:00pm
Mason Andrews, a Louisiana Tech student trying to become the youngest pilot ever to solo around the world, remains grounded in the Philippines as he waits for Typhoon Mangkhut to clear the flight path to Japan.
Following is the most recent Facebook post made by Mason’s father Jeb Andrews about Mason’s Medcamps Flight: “I apologize in advance for writing a book. Last night and today have been an emotional time of ups and downs. We were trying very hard to get him out ahead of this giant typhoon but were not successful. Ultimately, the Japanese denied him permission to land.
