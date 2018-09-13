› Home ›
September garden recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:58pm
The Master Gardener Butterfly Garden on the intersection of Georgia and Vienna is the garden of the Month for September selected by the Ruston Garden Club. The garden features milkweed, zinnias, Walker’s Low catmint and a mixture of annuals and perennials.
