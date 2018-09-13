  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
September garden recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:58pm
Submitted photo

The Master Gardener Butterfly Garden on the intersection of Georgia and Vienna is the garden of the Month for September selected by the Ruston Garden Club. The garden features milkweed, zinnias, Walker’s Low catmint and a mixture of annuals and perennials.

