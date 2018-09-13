› Home ›
Students learn cooking skills at Cooking Camp
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:43pm
in
Cathy Judd
How do you get youth to try new foods? Learn math skills in a fun way? Follow a recipe? You have to get them in the kitchen. Cooking teaches many valuable life skill lessons. It teaches children about nutrition and food safety. Youth can build on math skills, science, and literacy all from preparing meals in the kitchen. It’s a great way to get conversation going with your children, too.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos