Local educators prove why they are the best
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:42pm
Derek J. Amaya
Without question, Lincoln Parish schoolteachers are some of the best educators in the country.
I stand by that statement and have proof to back it up.
While Lincoln Parish students are still the greatest example of why I can make such a bold statement, sometimes its what they do outside of the classroom that can make an impact as well.
United Way of Northeast Louisiana officials recently announced that the Lincoln Parish school system helped raise more than $80,000 toward the nonprofit’s Pacesetter Campaign.
