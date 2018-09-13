  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU should play Grambling, SU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:38pm
Let’s face it, college football is big business.

And in the pay and play format of non-conference scheduling, the state of Louisiana has been pretty good about trying to keep state dollars where they’re most desperately needed — within the state itself.

You saw it last week when Southern University played at Louisiana Tech University, and on opening weekend when Grambling State played at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Those were in-state smaller schools playing “pay” games against in-state FBS opponents.

