Gunman kills his wife, 4 others and himself in California
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:32pm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A gunman went on a rampage in Kern County, California, killing his wife and four other people before shooting himself to death, authorities said.
Officials provided no immediate details this morning on what prompted the shootings Wednesday evening at a home and a trucking company in Bakersfield, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters the shootings were not random.
"Obviously, there is some type of situation that caused the husband to be extremely upset," he said.
