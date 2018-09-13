  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Centenary tops GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:30pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling State freshman Mya Vick prepares to make a serve Wednesday against Centenary.

SHREVEPORT — Kevreion Ward paced the Grambling State University volleyball team with a team-high 11 kills, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Lady Tigers past Centenary as the Ladies picked up a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at the Gold Dome.

Centenary (4-6) took the match with scores of 25-10, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18.

Ward carried the offense for the Lady Tigers (1-11) with 11 kills on 34 attempts and added six errors for a .147 hitting percentage. Talicia Lang and Chasity Nicks each recorded eight kills. Sheila Borders and L’Muriell Thrower dished out 16 and 14 assists, respectively.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share