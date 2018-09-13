› Home ›
Centenary tops GSU
SHREVEPORT — Kevreion Ward paced the Grambling State University volleyball team with a team-high 11 kills, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Lady Tigers past Centenary as the Ladies picked up a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at the Gold Dome.
Centenary (4-6) took the match with scores of 25-10, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18.
Ward carried the offense for the Lady Tigers (1-11) with 11 kills on 34 attempts and added six errors for a .147 hitting percentage. Talicia Lang and Chasity Nicks each recorded eight kills. Sheila Borders and L’Muriell Thrower dished out 16 and 14 assists, respectively.
