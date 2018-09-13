› Home ›
Saints focus on accountability
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/13/2018 - 12:28pm
Leader Sports Service
METAIRIE (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton spent the first part of the week urging players and his own coaching staff to acknowledge everything they did wrong heading into a surprising season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
“Today’s a tough day in our league, obviously, after a loss like that,” Payton said. “It wasn’t a good tape. It was not a good film.
“The first thing I said this morning was: ‘It is oftentimes said that these early weeks of the season, your team can improve a lot.’ I believe that to be true,” Payton recounted.
