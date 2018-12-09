› Home ›
NEVER FORGET
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 1:18pm
in
A.E. Phillips holds 9/11 memorial service
Students at A.E. Phillips School held a memorial service Tuesday to honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks while also taking the opportunity to honor local first responders. Pictured above are A.E. Phillips students Ainsley Simpson and Millie Marie McGehee presenting Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone with a hand-crafted poster. Pictured below left is the A.E. Phillips choir performing at the service while pictured below right is Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers showing off a poster presented by students to the Ruston Police Department.
