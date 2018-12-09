› Home ›
Board rejects property assessment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 1:12pm
in
Building owned by Lincoln Parish Police Jury
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s Board of Review rejected the parish tax assessor’s $9,000 property tax assessment of commercial property owned by the jury located on Dan Reneau Drive.
The Board of Review members nullified parish Assessor Sheila Bordelon’s assessment of the jury’s property, informally known as the old County Market building, on the basis that the rent received from the building’s tenets serves a public purpose.
Under the state constitution, exemptions are made for property tax assessments when the property is a homestead exemption or serves a public purpose.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos