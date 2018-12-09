› Home ›
Secretary of State candidate touts voter education
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 1:10pm
Leader Staff Report
Louisiana Secretary of State candidate Renee Fontenot Free said Tuesday she’s running to restore trust in the office that oversees the state’s election process.
Free, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, is one of eight contenders running against incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in the Nov. 6 primary. She was in Ruston as part of a campaign swing through North Louisiana.
Though Free has 28 years experience in state government, this is her first bid for public office. The Southern University Law Center graduate has worked for five attorneys general and three secretaries of state.
