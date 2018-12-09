› Home ›
Mental illness affects all age groups
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 1:00pm
Jerrilene Washington
As schools, colleges, and universities open, there is an abundance of mental health facts that you may share with your family, friends, classmates, colleagues, churches, and communities.
Remember: These statistics about children, teens, and adults represent real people.
Learn how to help and support them.
Mental illnesses are medical conditions that can disrupt a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others, and daily functioning.
